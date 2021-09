Need a dose of cuteness today? Well, look no further! Baby news coming out of Walt Disney World is some of our very favorite to share! From a new Nile hippopotamus calf named “Greta” to a Gorilla troop revealing the name of their new baby gorilla “Ada”, and even the sweet addition of a baby boy Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal… Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is experiencing a wonderful baby overload! We previously shared the exciting news that an adorable endangered species rhino calf was very recently born at Walt Disney World Resort. While we were able to share the single image below, Disney is now revealing a video of the little guy and more adorable photos that have us falling in love!

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO