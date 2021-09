COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — A shortage of officials has some South Dakota high school football games being scheduled so refs can work two games in one day. Colman-Egan will be playing their second 3:00 game Friday. Head coach Chad Williamson doesn’t feel it impacts his players saying coaches need to do a good job of preparing them for the time change. When asked about reports that people don’t want to referee because of how they are treated by fans, Williamson said he does believe that is one reason for the shortage. He said “I personally hear many things said to officials that I think are completely inappropriate.”

