Fall Festival

Downtown Lewisville, 150 W Church St, LewisvilleWesternDays.com,. On Fri-Sat, Sep 22-23, Lewisville’s annual Western Days Festival will take place in the heart of the historic old town area. The festivities include children’s activities, a car show, cooking demonstrations, live music, vendors, and more. On Fri, the festival is open 5pm-11:30pm with everyone’s favorite local-gone-national alt-country band Old 97’s playing the main stage at 10pm. Then on Sat, come out from 10am to 11:30pm and watch Dwight Yoakam do his thing at 10pm. The best part? This event is free if you arrive before 7pm each day. To err on the safe side, you can buy advance tickets for $15 at LewisvilleWesternDays.com.
