Festival

Fall Festival

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago

Recommended for ages 5+. We are hosting a community fall festival at the Library! Enjoy outdoor games, balloon twisting, and meet special guests from other City of Allen departments including Allen firefighters and police officers. Kona Ice will offer free treats 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

