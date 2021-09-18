CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstool Advisors NFL Week 2: Dolphins, Steelers and Titans Picked to Cover

Cover picture for the articleDuring NFL Week 1, two of the three Barstool Advisors had a strong start. Stu Feiner went a perfect 5-0 and Dave Portnoy posted a 4-1 record. Dan “Big Cat” Katz turned in a terrible 1-5. “I’m going to guarantee 4-2 or better. If it not, all my picks the...

thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB reveals best advice from Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to live up to in his franchise history, as he plays in the shadows of Dan Marino, one of the top regarded quarterbacks in NFL history. But Tagovailoa can also benefit from playing in the franchise, getting advice from Marino. When recently asked what the best advice Marino had given him was, Tagovailoa had a short, simple response.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 3: Picks and preview

Two weeks into the 2021 season, it appears that the NFL’s power is concentrated in the west. The AFC and NFC West are a combined 13-3 so far this year, and but for a late Seahawks collapse against the Titans, the NFC West would be a perfect 8-0. The Chiefs also own one of those three losses, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens finally exorcised some demons in a 36-35 Sunday night thriller. The Raiders are one of the 2-0 teams after they stifled the Steelers and got a timely bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs in the fourth quarter. Week 3 brings with it a heavyweight NFC showdown between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as a pivotal AFC West battle between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The Vikings, 0-2 and reeling after a gut-punch loss to Arizona, will try to right the ship against Seattle. Will Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence pick up their first win? Will the Falcons right themselves before it’s too late? Lots of teams have questions, but only some will find the answers. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to to pull off an upset Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3: Sack Raiders QB Derek Carr at least three times Carr has begun the 2021 season as one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks. He leads the NFL with 817 passing yards, which he’s gained by completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He’s thrown four touchdowns and one interception, and comes ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
AllDolphins

Final NFL Week 1 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Not every game in between was a gem, but Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season sure began and ended with some wild games. It started with the defending champion Buccaneers' 31-29 victory against the Dallas Cowboys when Tom Brady drove Tampa Bay to a last-second field goal — because that's what Tom Brady does.
NFL
Buffalo News

Week 1 NFL picks: What the experts are predicting for Bills vs. Steelers

The NFL season is finally here, and expectations are high for the Buffalo Bills. It all begins with a Week 1 meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m. The Bills are favored by 6.5. Here is how The News and the national media think this...
NFL

