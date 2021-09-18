CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jagged' Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When - and Why - Alanis Morissette Ruled

By Owen Gleiberman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt tells the story of Alanis Morissette’s rise, and of how she took over (and changed) the pop music landscape, in 1995, with the release of “Jagged Little Pill.” The album went on to sell 33 million copies; it remains the second biggest-selling album of the ’90s, and the 12th biggest album of all time. But even before those stats piled up, you could feel the revolutionary fervor of it.

The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: ‘Jagged’ Director on Alanis Morissette and Combing Through Archival Footage

"I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox," says Alison Klayman of Morissette's seminal album. “This is the first CD I ever bought,” says Alison Klayman holding up a worn copy of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, an album she has had since her pre-teens. “I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox and just poring over the lyrics in the CD insert.”
MOVIES
NME

Alanis Morissette makes statutory rape claims in new documentary ‘Jagged’

Content warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual abuse. Alanis Morissette has claimed that she was raped when she was 15 years old in a new HBO documentary called Jagged. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week (September 13), although the musician...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Alanis Morissette Slams The HBO Documentary About The Making Of Her Iconic Album Jagged Little Pill

Music documentaries are nothing new with iconic musicians. Take rock queen Tina Turner and pop superstar Janet Jackson, who have headlined their own. Now music superstar Alanis Morissette has added her name to the list. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette decided to participate in a documentary titled Jagged. Despite his initial cooperation with filmmaker Alison Klayman, the “You Oughta Know” singer wasn’t satisfied with the results. The rock star decided to speak out against the HBO feature documentary.
MOVIES
SFGate

Alanis Morissette Blasts 'Salacious,' 'Reductive' Documentary, 'Jagged'

Alanis Morissette is distancing herself from “Jagged,” Alison Klayman’s forthcoming documentary of her, claiming it includes information that is “simply not true” and accusing the filmmakers, had a “salacious agenda.”. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of ‘Jagged Little Pill’’s 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Slams ‘Jagged’ Doc, Claims Filmmakers Had ‘Salacious Agenda’

Alanis Morissette criticized the upcoming documentary Jagged, saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone. Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Although, as The Washington Post reported last Friday, September 10th, Morissette seemed unhappy with the film and did not plan to attend the premiere. In her statement, Morissette explained her involvement in the film, and why she no longer wishes to support it. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary...
MOVIES
Fremont Tribune

Alanis Morissette is not supporting the documentary film about her life

The Ironic singer issued a statement to multiple outlets including Variety, People and AP on Tuesday ahead of Jagged's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, to distance herself from the project, which depicts her rise to stardom and the release of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, despite sitting down for lengthy interviews with director Alison Klayman.
MOVIES
