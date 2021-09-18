PREP FOOTBALL: Concord holds off late Goshen rally

GOSHEN — Zaven Koltookian was the defensive star for Concord for most of the game.

His younger brother Armen was the star at the end.

With Goshen trying to complete a seemingly improbable rally, the younger Koltookian recorded back-to-back sacks on third and fourth downs to snuff the RedHawk comeback attempt. Concord then ran off most of the final 2:07 on the clock to to win, 21-12, in a Northern Lakes Conference contest Friday at Foreman Field in Goshen.

“Really good players,” said Concord coach Craig Koehler on the Koltookian brothers. “They’re really good players. I’m glad they’re on our side.”

The game looked all-but over when Concord scored on a two-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dutton to Jack D’Arcy, giving the Minutemen a 21-0 lead with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter. At that point of the game, Goshen only had mustered two first downs on offense and less than 50 yards.

Things changed in the fourth quarter though, as the combination of quarterback Quinn Bechtel to wide receiver Brayden Hinkel started clicking. It began with a 12-yard completion for a first down to end the third quarter. Goshen then drove to the Minutemen 32-yard line in the first minute of the fourth. On a first-and-10 from there, Bechtel threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Hinkel, making it a 21-6 game.

The extra point attempt from Goshen was blocked.

After the RedHawk defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, Goshen found the end zone again. A five-play, 46-yard drive started with a 30-yard pass from Bechtel to Hinkel. Then, on a fourth and 12 from the 18-yard line, Bechtel found Hinkel in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The RedHawks, trailing 21-12, attempted a two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game. The handoff was fumbled, though, and Concord fell on the ball.

Goshen would get the ball two more times. The first of those instances ended with the back-to-back sacks from Armen Koltookian. The RedHawks made it to midfield on their final possession before time ran out on the clock.

“We just started completing some passes,” said Goshen coach Kyle Park of what changed for his offense in the fourth quarter. “We stopped shooting ourselves in the foot like we had in the first half. Got the ball to Brayden, he made some big plays. Quinn threw some nice passes and was protected. We’ve got an offense that can score points if we just take care of the little things, and we haven’t done that consistently enough.”

Zaven Koltookian finished with 5.5 sacks in the game unofficially, with Armen recording those two in the final three minutes of the game.

“That’s a fantastic defense; everyone knows it,” said Park of Concord’s defense. “They’re extremely hard to run the ball on. We didn’t help ourselves out. When you start the first half, your first four drives you start first and 15 or go backwards, it’s just to overcome, especially against a really good defense.”

Concord scored its first touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Dutton to Amarion Moore early in the second quarter. They then added their second TD of the game on a five-yard run from Titus Hackworth with 1:40 to go in the first half.

Goshen falls to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the NLC. They welcome Warsaw to town next Friday, who’s coming off a 36-3 win over Northridge to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in NLC games.

Concord is also now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLC. They have a big game next Friday against a state-ranked Mishawaka team, who’s 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the NLC following a 42-0 win over Plymouth Friday.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Koehler of his team. “I’m glad we’re 4-1, but we’ve got the heart of our schedule coming up. We’ve got to keep getting better.”

CONCORD 21, GOSHEN 12

Concord — 0; 14; 7; 0 — 21

Goshen — 0; 0; 0; 12 — 12

Scoring Plays

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

C — (10:35) Amarion Moore 18 pass from Hunter Dutton (Miguel Aguilar kick)

C — (1:40) Titus Hackworth 3 run (Aguilar kick)

Third Quarter

C — (3:29) Jack D’Arcy 3 pass from Dutton (Aguilar kick)

Fourth Quarter

G — (10:30) Brayden Hinkel 32 pass from Quinn Bechtel (kick blocked)

G — (6:14) Hinkel 18 pass from Bechtel (2-point attempt failed)