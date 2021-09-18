RTX Sunday Video: Jon Wolfe ‘Heart to Steal Tonight’

Normani took fans for a walk on the "Wild Side." The songstress hit the stage at this year's MTV VMAs on Sunday for a steamy live performance of her hit single. Normani delivered the TV debut of "Wild Side" in a TLC inspired metallic outfit that drew from the group's "No Scrubs" video. The singer was joined by a group of backup dancers in similar outfits that accompanied Normani as she sauntered across the stage. Her performance for the song, which samples Aaliyah's "One in a Million," also featured choreography very reminiscent of Aaliyah's music video for the hit track.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO