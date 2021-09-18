CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTX Sunday Video: Jon Wolfe ‘Heart to Steal Tonight’

By Buddy Logan
Radio Texas LIVE!
 8 days ago
Jon Wolfe is on a tear on Texas radio. His last single "Feels Like Country Music" rose to the top of radio in the Lone Star State last September and his latest "Tequila Sunrise is closing in on the top spot -- a place that Wolfe has grown accustom to being.

Radio Texas LIVE!

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

