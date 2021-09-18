RTX Sunday Video: Jon Wolfe ‘Heart to Steal Tonight’

YouTube Originals acquired “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers,” which will launch on the streamer later this year.
The documentary offers a deep dive into a condensed period of creativity and freedom (between 1993 and 1995) for the legendary, titular rock star and looks at his creation of his “Wildflowers” album. The project includes never-before-seen archival footage of Petty and his band in the recording studio and on tour, equally rare behind-the-scenes moments of Petty at home with his family and interviews with the album’s co-producers Rick Rubin and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell, along with original Heartbreaker Benmont...
