CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Headlines — September 17

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavy begins deep-sea sonar scans to find helicopter wreckage, crew remains- A Navy undersea search and salvage operation began this week to locate and recover an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter and the remains of the five crew members killed in an Aug. 31 crash near San Diego, the Navy said Sept. 16.

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Mechanics

Watch the U.S. Navy Literally Snap a Warship in Half

The U.S. Navy recently conducted a SINKEX as part of Large Scale Exercise 21. The SINKEX saw Navy aircraft and submarines, and a Marine Corps drone missile launcher, score hits on a decommissioned guided-missile frigate. The missiles scored major damage, but it was an Mk. 48 torpedo that literally broke...
MILITARY
98.1 The Hawk

Expanding Burial Benefits for U.S. Military Veterans

Many of my relatives and friends have served our country in various branches of the military during my lifetime. They all have a special place in my heart for their service to our country. My dad served in the Army's Military Police at Fort Hood, Texas (which is the military...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

7-hour Iraq firefight sees 4 Marine Raiders receive Bronze Stars with ‘V’

On March 8, 2020, Marine Raiders, along with Iraqi special forces and allied special operators, were attempting to clear caves in northern Iraq of ISIS fighters. As the multinational force moved through the hills on a “warm sunny day,” gunfire and explosions suddenly came echoing through the valley, marking the start of a firefight that would last several hours.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Elizabeth Warren
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Navy conducts successful test of Trident missiles

A two-missile flight test on unarmed, life-extended Trident II missiles were conducted from the USS Wyoming, Sept. 17, 2021. The USS Wyoming is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. The test took place on the Eastern Test Range off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Fla. This successful test was part of...
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Bronze Star Medal awarded to Luke Airman for meritorious achievement

Sometimes known as the Bronze Star Medal or “Ground Medal”. the Bronze Star is awarded to any member of the U.S. military for heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone. Foreign militaries and civilians may also be awarded the medal. There have been notable recipients throughout...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTKR News 3

Navy cutting 500 civilian jobs

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Navy is cutting 500 civilian jobs, a Navy spokesperson confirms to News 3. The cuts will be made to 14 installations across Navy Region Mid-Atlantic and will include positions in Hampton Roads, although a spokesperson says the number in Hampton Roads has not been determined.
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Nellis POW/MIA ceremony honors veterans

Leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., honored fellow service members during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action recognition ceremony Sept. 17, 2021e. National POW/MIA Day serves to remember those who were captured during battle or who are still unaccounted for and is observed on the third Friday of every September. During the ceremony, four former POWs were recognized: Eugene Ramos, Vince Shank, Marvin Carter and Dean Whitaker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#U S Air#Pentagon#Tech Data#News Navy#British#The U S Air Force#Shipbuilder Austal Usa#Greek#Lockheed Martin#The Hellenic Navy#The U S Army#Binocular#Envg#U S Air Force#Veterans Veterans#Aerotech News And Review#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Army tests new EFMP system, targets assignment process for select families

A permanent change of station move can be challenging for any Soldier but can be additionally stressful if enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program. To aid those Solders, the US. Army is piloting a new Exceptional Family Member Program online enrollment process to improve the assignment research and selection process for EFMP participants, officials said Sept. 10.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
aerotechnews.com

Decisive Action Rotation 21-10 continues

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center is hosting the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas for Decisive Action Rotation 21-10. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and...
FORT BLISS, TX
aerotechnews.com

Luke Airmen deploy to JB MDL in support of Operation Allies Welcome

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021, from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in support of Operation Allies Welcome, where they will assist with medical screenings, lodging, and other general support services for Afghan evacuees. Luke Airmen rapidly mobilized to answer the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Army tests MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle at Fort Bragg ahead of fielding

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Army successfully tested the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle during exercises at Fort Bragg, N.C., to clear it for fielding, the branch announced. "The modular nature of the PSR allows it to be tailored to meet mission requirements and is appealing to airborne snipers who are typically armed with long-barreled precision rifles of a single caliber offering," Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Love, of the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate, said Wednesday in a press release.
FORT BRAGG, NC
aerotechnews.com

Future vision, successes highlighted by Air Force Reserve commander

The Air Force Reserve is critical to providing capability and capacity for the United States says Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command,. Scobee spoke Sept. 21, 2021, during a panel discussion at the annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

Green Beret killed during water training identified

The Army has identified the Green Beret killed in a water training exercise Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group Maritime Assessment Course, which prepares soldiers for Combat Diver Qualification Course.
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Fighter Roadmap subject of COMAC presentation at AFA conference

In order to keep pace and compete with China, the U.S. Air Force must continue to rebalance its fighter portfolio investment. That’s according to the commander of Air Combat Command. During his keynote presentation at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference, Sept. 22, 2021, Gen. Mark Kelly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy