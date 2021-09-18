Magnolia at the Modern: On Broadway

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For anyone who loves theater, this contemporary history of Broadway is a pure joy. Interviews with legends of the stage and screen, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, and Ian McKellen, take viewers behind the scenes of Broadway's most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton.