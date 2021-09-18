Japanese Fashion Designer in Handmade Moss-Covered Denim Dress & Tall Boots on the Street in Harajuku

Easily catching our attention with their coordinated steampunk streetwear styles are Shana and Hiro. At the left is Shana, who is dressed in a dark blue Ozzon Japan cropped jacket with a sheer cape, which she layered over a black chained corset vest and a black Baby, The Stars Shine Bright ruffle blouse with flared sleeves. She styled her layered tops with graphic print skinny pants with a dark blue skirt panel, and finished off her outfit with black knee-high velvet heeled boots from Alice and the Pirates. Accessories such as a black pirate hat, a printed mask, a beaded chain necklace, a neck bow and several knuckle rings completed her striking style. Shana lists Ozzon Japan and Alice and the Pirates as her favorite brands, and she likes listening to Sound Horizon. For more of her steampunk looks, follow Shana on Instagram and Twitter.

