Japanese Fashion Designer in Handmade Moss-Covered Denim Dress & Tall Boots on the Street in Harajuku

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiri is a 17-year-old Japanese fashion designer. She attends both Vantan Design Institute Tokyo and coconogacco fashion school. On this day in Harajuku, Airi was wearing a denim dress that she designed herself. It appears to be decorated with living moss, as well as being deconstructed. She’s also carrying a minimalist tote bag and wearing tall Demonia platform boots.

