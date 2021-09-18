Japanese Fashion Designer in Handmade Moss-Covered Denim Dress & Tall Boots on the Street in Harajuku
Airi is a 17-year-old Japanese fashion designer. She attends both Vantan Design Institute Tokyo and coconogacco fashion school. On this day in Harajuku, Airi was wearing a denim dress that she designed herself. It appears to be decorated with living moss, as well as being deconstructed. She’s also carrying a minimalist tote bag and wearing tall Demonia platform boots.tokyofashion.com
