Hyena's presents Liz Miele

Liz Miele is a New York City comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central, FOX, AXS TV, Hulu, and NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. She regularly tours internationally and has three albums out on Spotify and iTunes, including her newest special, Self Help Me, now free on YouTube. Her book, Why Cats Are Assholes, came out in February 2021, and she has a weekly podcast with comedian Maria Shehata called 2 Non Doctors.