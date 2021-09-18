CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hyena's presents Liz Miele

culturemap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Liz Miele is a New York City comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central, FOX, AXS TV, Hulu, and NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me. She regularly tours internationally and has three albums out on Spotify and iTunes, including her newest special, Self Help Me, now free on YouTube. Her book, Why Cats Are Assholes, came out in February 2021, and she has a weekly podcast with comedian Maria Shehata called 2 Non Doctors.

fortworth.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Improv Addison present Harland Williams

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Comedian and actor Harland Williams is known for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand-up and sketch comedy routines. He's had roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, Down Periscope, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Francisco Ramos

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show welcomes visiting comedian Francisco Ramos. Ramos is an up-and-coming comic who can been currently on Netflix show Gentefied. He also shot a standup special, Entre Nos for HBO. He was a top-ten finalist on Last Comic Standing and continues to flourish as an actor and voice-over artist in addition to touring as a stand-up comic across North America.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Evergreen

Annette Pimentel presents ‘Pura’s Cuentos’ with puppets

Award-winning author Annette Pimentel held a release party and signing on Sept. 11 for her children’s book, “Pura’s Cuentos: How Pura Belpré Reshaped Libraries with Her Stories.”. BookPeople of Moscow, a locally-owned bookstore, hosted Pimentel’s release party and book signing. Families gathered at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow,...
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs Tv#Comedy Central#Fox#Hulu#Npr
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
365thingsinhouston.com

Stages presents Hook’s Tale at the Gordy

Stages Theatre presents the family-friendly theatrical yarn, Hook’s Tale, revealing that Peter Pan was a liar all along, at the Gordy. Everything you thought you knew about Captain Hook is wrong, starting with his name. From award-winning playwright John Pielmeier (Agnes of God) and actor Donald Corren (Bobby Riggs in Balls) comes the long-overdue villain’s side of the story, told by the man himself.
MOVIES
Natchez Democrat

Natchez Little Theatre presents ‘Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will’

Natchez Little Theater is once more presenting an evening of entertainment for our community. “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” by Del Shores will run September 23 through 26, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The plot for “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will,” centers...
NATCHEZ, MS
culturemap.com

Echo Theatre presents It's My Party!

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Based on real historical figures, It's My Party! delves into the turbulent backstory of the fight to pass the 19th Amendment. Facing an uphill battle in Washington, young suffragists employed increasingly radical tactics to make their voices heard, leading to bitter rivalries and a generational split that threatened to tear the suffragists’ movement apart from the inside.
THEATER & DANCE
broadstreetreview.com

Theatre Exile Presents R. Eric Thomas’s The Ever Present

I’ve lived in South Philadelphia for more than a decade now and any time I think about leaving, I immediately ask myself: “But how will I ever find another place this special?” My block faces Dickinson Square, where I saw a performance of Theatre Exile’s new traveling production The Ever Present, and I am continually reminded of just how lucky I am to live here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
monroecopost.com

OFC Creations to present ‘Sinatra’s Night of Stars’

“Sinatra's Night of Stars” is coming to the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. “Sinatra's Night of Stars” reprises the nightclub acts of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Jimmy Durante, Louis Armstrong and more, with Frank Torchio performing singing and comedic impressions. The show includes definitive readings of the songs most closely identified with these famous performers, as well as the Russell Scarbrough 12-piece orchestra.
PERFORMING ARTS
culturemap.com

Dallas Children's Theater presents Circo Metropolis

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Children's Theater has pulled out all the stops for their long-awaited reopening with an interactive and fun event curated by those fabulously festive clowns, Slappy and Monday, and a host of their friends. The event will feature juggling, tap dance, high-energy drumming, animated storytelling, and clowning.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Cara Mía Theatre Co. presents Your Healing is Killing Me

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. As the first ever production in the Latino Cultural Center’s new multiform Black Box Theatre, Cara Mía Theatre presents Virginia Grise’s artistic and political manifesto Your Healing is Killing Me.
THEATER & DANCE
coloradocommunitymedia.com

My Name Is… Liz Randall

I'm from Arvada originally and grew up there. I went to Arvada West High School and sang in church as a kid and did musical theatre at the Arvada Center occasionally. It's a great place. I went to college in Chicago at North Park University and got my nursing degree...
ARVADA, CO
berkshirefinearts.com

Liz Shepherd: Ungathered

Ungathered is a remembrance of Thanksgiving 2020, a day that people in the United States were denied life-long traditions of togetherness with family and friends due to the Covid 19 pandemic. To be denied gathering in celebration or commemoration, to worship, observe or rejoice, is to be deprived of an essential part of what makes us human. It was a pandemic not only of disease, but also one of loneliness and isolation.
BOSTON, MA
culturemap.com

Visual Arts Center presents Madison Cooper: "(Untitled) Fanon" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. What do people use to define who they are? In "(Untitled) Fanon," artist Madison Cooper delves into issues surrounding the definition of culture and the intricacies of race. Through printed photographs and projected images, she navigates the web of identifying factors and experiences she uses to solidify her own Blackness.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy