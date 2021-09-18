CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENHYPEN Unveils 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' Promotion Schedule + Celebrates 1st Debut Anniversary

By Annie Barmaine
kpopstarz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENHYPEN has begun their full-fledged comeback countdown. The 4th Generation K-pop group drops their album promotion schedule, beginning a countdown for their comeback. Before the day of their first anniversary, ENHYPEN (Jeongwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki) posted a promotional calendar for their first full-length album titled "DIMENSION: DILEMMA," which will be released on October 12, on their official SNS at 6 PM (KST). It foreshadows more teasers and announcements to come.

www.kpopstarz.com

