The senior duo of Taylor Bielan and Katie Vassilakos did it again. Holmdel, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, created chances all afternoon at the Mountain vs. Seas showcase on its way to a 2-0 win over North Hunterdon. There were a few close misses, but when it mattered most, Bielan and Vassilakos found ways to finish on Saturday.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO