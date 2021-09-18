CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Detroit Tigers blow lead in ninth, lose 7-4 to Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings on HR

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkil Baddoo didn't wait around to inform Tampa Bay Rays starter Luis Patino that the Detroit Tigers were ready for Friday's matchup. He tagged a third-pitch fastball and sent the ball over the right-field wall for a leadoff home run. Five days ago, Patino faced the Tigers at Comerica Park...

www.freep.com

