Detroit Tigers blow lead in ninth, lose 7-4 to Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings on HR

Shane McClanahan Strikes Out Seven, Saddled With The Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (9-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He was activated ahead of Sunday's start against the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The left-hander was brilliant on Sunday, limiting Detroit to two hits over five innings while fanning seven. His only mistake was surrendering a solo shot to Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay was unable to muster any runs against Wily Peralta, saddling McClanahan with the loss. The southpaw owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 135:36 K: BB over 115 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan is scheduled to start in Saturday's game against the Marlins. The 24-year-old has been the Rays most reliable pitcher, and managers can start him with confidence in the fantasy baseball playoffs.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO