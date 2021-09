Blonde is one of the hardest hair colors to pull off, but these nine female K-pop idols do so effortlessly!. BLACKPINK member Rosé is known as the "blonde goddess" in the K-pop idol world. Despite experimenting with different colors, many agree that blonde and platinum gold is the hair color that truly matches Yves Saint Laurent's muse. Many people have compared the female idol to Rapunzel due to her long, flowy blonde hair.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO