Washington Township, NJ

Washington Township runs past Clearview, improves to 3-0 for first time since 2009 (PHOTOS)

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Mike Schatzman is not ready to say the glory days have returned for the once-mighty Washington Township football program. But each week, the Minutemen get a little bit closer. Senior running back Jo’Nathan Silver rushed for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns and senior linebacker Vinny LaRosa led a stellar defensive effort as Washington Township earned a 30-7 road win over Clearview in West Jersey Football League inter-division action on Friday night.

