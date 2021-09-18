CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bermudez leads East Boston past Brighton

By Brendan Connelly
Boston Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, it seems like East Boston and Brighton have consistently found themselves in a classic battle, at least when it comes to the gridiron. But on Friday night, the Jets made a statement to the rest of the Boston City League, and ironically, they did so using the ground game. Senior running back Randy Bermudez finished with 15 carries, racking up 137 yards to go with a touchdown, as East Boston took home a convincing 40-16 victory over its rival from the west side of town.

