French minister decries ‘duplicity’ in US-Australia sub deal

ourquadcities.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France’s lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies. A day...

www.ourquadcities.com

