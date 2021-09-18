Local roundup: Waterford hands East Lyme first volleyball defeat

Waterford — Kate Lange had 19 kills, 20 digs and three aces as Waterford avenged a season-opening volleyball loss to East Lyme by defeating the Vikings 3-1 on Friday night.

Game scores were 19-25, 30-28, 25-23 and 25-10 for the Lancers (2-3), who handed East Lyme (4-1) its first loss. East Lyme won that opener 3-0.

Izzi Fraser added 29 assists and two aces for Waterford while Marina Colonis had 10 kills and 18 digs and Adrianna Donahue finished with 18 digs and three kills.

Carolyn Pace had 16 assists, Nina Sheehan 18 digs, Savannah Soleau 10 kills and Ella Free 13 kills for the Vikings.

In other matches:

• Griswold rallied in the final two games for a 3-2 win over Norwich Free Academy. Game scores were 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-11. Kuranda Ruggiero had 20 assists, three kills, three digs and an ace for the Wolverines (2-1) while Hailey Eliasson added 19 digs, one ace and two kills, Sonja Matheson had five kills 18 digs, two aces and 16 service points, Makayla Neilson had four kills and three blocks and Katelyn Pasieka five kills and two aces. NFA (1-1) was led by Marissa Waters with five kills and three blocks, Alba Rodriguez with nine kills, five dig, 10 service points and three aces, and Morgan Trainer had 21 assists.

• Maddie Thompson had seven aces, 17 service points and three blocks to highlight Old Lyme's 3-1 win over North Branford in the Shoreline Conference. Game scores were 25-21, 15-25, 25-20 and 25-19. Abby Speckhals added 17 service points for the Wildcats (2-2, 2-2).

• Daneysha Cortes had 20 service points and Jazmyn Lopez added 18 as Grasso Tech won its first match with a 3-1 victory over Ellis Tech in the Connecticut Technical Conference. Game scores were 25-20, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-16. Sherly Caba added seven kills for the Eagles (1-2).

• Norwich Tech dropped the first game 25-22, but came back to win the next three 25-20, 28-26 and 25-21 to beat Windham Tech 3-1 in the CTC. Caitlyn Flynn had 12 digs and four aces for the Warriors (3-0, 3-0) while Kaylee Gray added five kills, seven digs and two aces, and Ashlyn Bill had seven kills.

• Montville beat Windham 3-1 behind Maya Hillman and Reagan Buscetto. Hillman had six kills and nine digs and Buscetto had 19 assists and three kills. Christyna Winstead had five aces, eight kills and five digs and Zoie Farrar had five kills and five digs for Montville (2-1).

• Rita Sefransky had 29 assists and Madilyn Adlinger had 25 digs as Fitch beat Ledyard 3-1. Fitch (2-0) won 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22. Annalyn Cahill had 14 kills, Madelyn Fancher had 11 kills and Katie Tuohy had two blocks for Fitch. Lavinia Hutchins had five aces and two blocks, Grace Haydash had 10 kills and five digs, Layla Lasisomphone had nine digs, 10 assists and four aces, Bryleigh Johnson had 20 digs and Paige Perkins had seven kills, two blocks and four aces for Ledyard (2-2).

H.S. girls' swimming

• Dylan Levine won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle as NFA beat Waterford 91-79 in an ECC meet. Mercedes Aleksjuke, Riley Levine and Natalie Bezenson also won events for NFA (1-1, 1-0) and Dianna Alacon, Riley Levine, Dylan Levine and Bezenson won a pair of relays. Julia Gathy, Isabelle Bove-Dumin and Elizabeth Balin won events for Waterford (0-2, 0-2) and Elizabeth Saucier, Erin Gerboth, Gathy and Bove-Dumin won the medley relay.

• Sarah Tarinelli, Sophia Pacheco and Anna Orphanides won two events each as Fitch/Stonington/New London beat Ledyard 95-60 in an ECC meet. Tarinelli won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, Pacheco won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and Orphanides won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Delaney Reck won the 100 for Fitch (2-0, 2-0) and Emma Cassidy won the 100 backstroke for Ledyard (0-2, 0-2).

College cross country

• Lara Jacobs of Mitchell finished second at Saint Joseph's Blue Jay Invitational and teammate Abigail Rasmussen of Montville was third. Jacobs finished the 5K race in 22:30 and Rasmussen in 23:48. Mitchell's top finisher in the men's race was Liam Robb, who finished fourth at 19:42. John Mateo of Groton was 11th in 21:16.

College volleyball

• Connecticut College opened its season with a 3-0 loss to Tufts in a New England Small College Athletic Conference match. Tufts (6-0, 1-0) won 25-16, 25-18 and 25-10. Christina Leduc had five kills, Katherine Randall had five kills and seven digs, Julia Dailey had 12 digs and Lauren Casey had 18 assists for the Camels.