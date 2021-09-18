CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds rally at state Capitol in third Virginia March for Life

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND—Hundreds gathered outside the state Capitol on Friday to rally and march for an end to abortion and encourage people to get to the pollsthis fall. While the rally did not match the size of some past gatherings—the 2019 rally drew an estimated 6,500—Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, told attendees she was thrilled to host a rally on the Capitol steps amid the continuing uncertainty of COVID-19.

Awww..
7d ago

March for life of what? The babies and kids that die at the hands of their mom's, dad's ,boyfriend's, sister's, grandparents ,siblings..??

