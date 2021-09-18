CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove normal temperatures and humid conditions will prevail this weekend, with only low rain chances across areas east of Interstate 35 for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-90s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

