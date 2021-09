The Gateway Lady Warriors Volleyball Team kept their winning streak intact in a Thursday matchup against the New Mexico Military Institute’s varsity squad. Gateway won the match, played at NMMI, 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-23). The win improved the Lady Warriors’ record on the season to 7-0, according to information posted at Maxpreps.com. The Lady Colts fell to 2-7 on the season following Thursday’s contest. Above: NMMI’s Emily Spaniel (14) goes for the kill as she drops one over the net against the Gateway squad Thursday. Below: Kimber Balok (14) receives the serve for Gateway during the Lady Warriors’ game against NMMI. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO