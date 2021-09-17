Rays rally to tie in 9th, beat Tigers on Brett Phillips homer in 10th

The Rays' Luis Patino pitches during the first inning against the Tigers on Friday at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — For much of Friday, it looked as though Austin Meadows’ milestone 100th RBI was going to be the Rays’ only reward for the night.

Instead, they ended up with a dramatic walkoff win, beating the Tigers 7-4 in 10 innings.

First, the Rays rallied for three runs in the ninth to tie it. Then, after a run-saving play by second baseman Brandon Lowe in the top of the 10th, they rallied again to win it, scoring their majors-most 44th come-from-behind win.

Brett Phillips delivered the winner, a three run homer to score Joey Wendle, who was the runner on second to start the inning, and Taylor Walls, who drew a leadoff walk from Bryan Garcia.

The Rays were down 4-1 by the third inning, and the score stayed that way until they got to the ninth.

That rally started when Manuel Margot lined a ball off Tigers lefty reliever Gregory Soto for an infield single. Soto appeared to deflect the ball with the back of his pitching hand and stayed in the game.

Francisco Mejia walked, and Brandon Lowe singled to load the bases. The Rays pinch-hit right-hander Yandy Diaz, and the Tigers switched to righty Michael Fulmer. Diaz singled to center to score two. A wild pitch moved Lowe to third, and he scored on a sac fly by Randy Arozarena to tie it at 4.

The win improved the Rays’ American League-best record to 92-56 and moved them at least one step close to a pair of clinching celebrations next week. The Rays at least will maintain their 8½-game lead in the East, and they reduced their magic numbers to clinching a playoff berth to six, and for the division title to seven. Those could be reduced even more pending the results of the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees games.

As the Rays did in Thursday’s series opener, the Tigers took a quick lead, as Akil Baddoo hit the third pitch from Rays starter Luis Patino over the rightfield fence.

The Rays got that run back, and with a milestone attached, in their half of the first. Ji-Man Choi singled and Randy Arozarena doubled with one out, then Meadows lined out sharply to right. The drive was deep enough to score Choi, giving Meadows 100 RBIs for the season. He’s the first Rays to reach triple digits since Evan Longoria in 2010.

Patino couldn’t keep the Tigers down, however, before a spirited Tropicana Field crowd of 16,451, taking advantage of a homestand-long $10 tickets and some reduced concession prices.

Doubles by No. 6 hitter Harold Castro and No. 8 Niko Goodrum got them one run, then a Patino wild pitch and a grounder that second baseman Brandon Lowe gloved but took the out at first scored another.

The Tigers made it 4-1 in the third as they loaded the bases on a one-out walk to Robbie Grossman, singles by Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario, then a sac fly to left. Arozarena made a strong throw home, but Grossman was called safe, and the call withstood a replay challenge.

Patino had another mixed outing, as has been the case often for the 21-year-old. That he allowed four runs in the first three innings was not good; that he managed to limit the damage and get through six innings was.

The Rays played without DH Nelson Cruz, who was still sore after being hit Thursday by a pitch on the right forearm. Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier left the game in the sixth and was replaced by right-hander Margot against a right-handed pitcher, which seemed odd, but the team said there was no injury issue.

• • •

