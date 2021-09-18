CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Clinton indictment’ blows Russia collusion conspiracy wide open, top GOP investigator says

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cybersecurity lawyer indicted this week by a grand jury in special counsel John Durham’s investigation could end up being the “fall guy” for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, warned a top House Republican. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday there is...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

#Russia#Fbi#Gop#Republican#Newsmax#The Justice Department#British#Alfa Bank#The Trump Organization#White House#Ap Photo#Democrats#Washington Examiner
