CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Traffic deaths soar as de Blasio’s NYPD cuts enforcement: report

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streets are as mean as ever — likely because the enforcement has never been less — despite Mayor Bill de Blasio claiming traffic safety as one of his top priorities over two terms. Deaths on city streets soared last year as 275 people — including 123 pedestrians — were...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC Teacher, Principal Unions Warn Of School Staffing Shortages When Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect; De Blasio Says Substitutes Standing By

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City teachers and principals unions are sounding the alarm, saying schools are not prepared for expected staffing shortages next week when the Department of Education’s vaccine mandate takes effect. But Mayor Bill de Blasio says they’ve got everything under control. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, dad Matthew Diaz says he welcomes the vaccine mandate for staffers at his son’s Chelsea school and all public schools across the city. “I think it’s very important. I think the teachers should be vaccinated and keep the kids safe,” Diaz said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Facing Pressure To Visit Rikers Island Amid Calls For Reform From Both Republican, Democratic Leaders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican leaders got a first-hand look Thursday at the troubling conditions inside the Rikers Island jail complex. They’re now joining Democratic colleagues in calling for reforms, all while Mayor Bill de Blasio faces new pressure to visit Rikers himself. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the mayor joined Gov. Kathy Hochul posing for pictures with the British royals, Prince Harry and Meghan, at One World Observatory in Lower Manhattan. What’s not on the mayor’s agenda is a visit to Rikers Island in the midst of what’s being described as a humanitarian crisis. “We’re getting a lot of results done. That’s...
POLITICS
therealdeal.com

De Blasio taps Anita Laremont to take over Marisa Lago’s City Planning roles

Mayor Bill de Blasio has tapped Anita Laremont to take on two new roles: City Planning Commission chair and director of the Department of City Planning. Laremont, who has served as executive director of the Department of City Planning since 2018, succeeds Marisa Lago, who earlier this month was nominated by President Biden for a position at the Department of Commerce. The chair is the top position at City Planning, and is always held in tandem with the director role. The department’s executive director, who is selected by the chair, oversees day-to-day operations and department staff. It has not yet been determined who will succeed Laremont as executive director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Traffic Collisions#City Hall#The City Hall#Mayoral Management Report#Dot#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces Changes To Intake At Rikers Island After Isaabdul Karim’s Death, 12th In Last 12 Months

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced changes at Rikers Island Tuesday, after the 12th person died in custody at the jail in the past year. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died Sunday of natural causes. His attorneys said the father of two contracted COVID while being held in intake for 10 days. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. (Credit: Legal Aid Society) The mayor said new intake spaces will open at the jail Monday, and all detainees must go through intake in less than 24 hours. Karim had been held at Rikers since Aug. 18 after he failed to report to his parole office for months, and for marijuana use, according to his attorneys. De Blasio said he was not among the 191 parolees set to be released last week under the newly signed Less is More Act. According to the DOC, 165 parolees have been released so far, in an effort to address overcrowding, deaths, increased violence and severe staff shortages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talesbuzz.com

De Blasio tells Jair Bolsonaro ‘don’t bother coming’ to UNGA

Mayor Bill de Blasio publicly told Brazil’s president on Monday to not “bother coming” to this year’s UN General Assembly in an impotent show of force against world leaders who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 — and don’t need the mayor’s permission to come here. The futile demand came a day...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy