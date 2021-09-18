Traffic deaths soar as de Blasio’s NYPD cuts enforcement: report

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced changes at Rikers Island Tuesday, after the 12th person died in custody at the jail in the past year. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died Sunday of natural causes. His attorneys said the father of two contracted COVID while being held in intake for 10 days. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. (Credit: Legal Aid Society) The mayor said new intake spaces will open at the jail Monday, and all detainees must go through intake in less than 24 hours. Karim had been held at Rikers since Aug. 18 after he failed to report to his parole office for months, and for marijuana use, according to his attorneys. De Blasio said he was not among the 191 parolees set to be released last week under the newly signed Less is More Act. According to the DOC, 165 parolees have been released so far, in an effort to address overcrowding, deaths, increased violence and severe staff shortages.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO