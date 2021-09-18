CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local group tasked with reimagining MPD turns in final recommendations

By Mandy Hrach
 7 days ago
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Building a better relationship between law enforcement and the community.

That’s the goal of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s advisory council, which just turned in its final recommendations to improve the Memphis Police Department.

For the last year, the Reimaging Advisory Council spent time talking to community members and studied police services.

They held several meetings where they discussed ways the department could improve, and came up with a list of recommendations

“We definitely want to build a better relationship between the law enforcement community and the regular community,” Van Turner, president of the Memphis NAACP chapter said.

“Of course, what happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, we wanted to make sure we didn’t have those kinds of issues in Memphis,” he said.

Turner is one of 16 members on the council.

It’s made up of clergy members, civil rights leaders, legislative leaders, and law enforcement officers.

“We always talk about community policing,” Turner said. “Part of what we were tasked to do was figure that out. What does that look like, and how do we do it.”

Turner said the council came up with a list of five recommendations to improve the Memphis Police Department.

In addition to community policing, another recommendation is to allow community members to be a part of the officer hiring process.

“The community gets the opportunity to interview those law enforcement officers that will be serving and protecting the community,” Turner said.

Another suggestion: allowing the community more opportunities to get to know the officers already on the force.

“While we can’t have officers walk every street in every neighborhood and knock on every door, we can invite the community to the local precinct and forge better community relations,” he said.

Turner said they expect Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis to review their recommendations and to meet with the committee to come up with ways to implement them.

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

