Montana riding momentum through bye week

With a Week 2 bye, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble said he “forced” his players to do something else other than their normal game routine. “Just like any other bye week, this past week was about us and getting our guys rested,” Gamble said during this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ Zoom meeting. “We forced them to stay away from the building and forced those guys to do something else, more so academically than anything else and a little less football.” Gamble didn’t give any updates on key players he rested during the season-opening win against Lane College, including wide receivers Josh Wilkes and Tyrin Ralph, but he said the Golden Lions’ practices were more about them than the University of Central Arkansas, whom they’ll visit for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Conway.

CONWAY, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO