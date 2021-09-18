CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s new iPad 10.2 is already on sale at Walmart

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In case you missed it, Apple announced a new entry-level iPad earlier this week. Starting price: $329, same as the previous-generation model. But here’s a rare and welcome surprise: If you preorder that new iPad at Walmart, you can save $30. It’s available in your choice of silver or space-gray, and you can expect it to arrive in about 10 days.

