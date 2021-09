NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s vaccine mandate is on hold. The deadline for teachers and other Department of Education workers to get at least one dose of the COVID vaccine was supposed to be Monday, but that’s in limbo after a federal court of appeals temporarily blocked it until a panel of judges reviews the case on Wednesday. The DOE released a statement, saying in part, “We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve.” The United Federation of Teachers released...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 50 MINUTES AGO