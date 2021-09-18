CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll need a negative COVID test to party in Salem this Halloween

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jAS8_0bzvbKZT00

SALEM, Mass. — If you’re coming to a party in Salem this Halloween, you may need to have one more thing in addition to that costume – a negative Covid test.

The Salem Board of Health voted for that new mandate Friday night.

Salem, also known as Witch City, is party-central for all things Halloween, but if you’re headed to a party indoors with more than 100 people, you’ll need a negative Covid test.

Reaction was mixed on Friday.

“Seems like it’d be prohibitive on how many people show up. If you want a large crowd, people may not come because of that you know,” said Trent Vukich, who is visiting from Texas.

But others think it’s a good thing to do.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Peter Tuohy, who attends Salem State.

[ FDA advisers recommend Pfizer booster shots for people aged 65+, at high-risk ]

Tuohy says that’s true because so many come from out-of-town to celebrate.

“I think it’s smart to manage the influx of people coming in, keep it safe, it’ll be a good idea,” said Tuohy.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll thinks it’s a good idea too, especially at the big costume parties.

“You’re eating, you’re drinking your mask tends to be off. And you’re mingling with a whole lot of people. So we think having a negative test to gain entry is going to stop the spread of this really transmissible Delta variant,” said Driscoll.

The mayor says a testing center will be set up downtown and you can get a rapid test and then go to your party.

“Within a 15-minute time frame the results will be out,” said Driscoll.

However, some businesses told Boston 25 they’re concerned that it will hurt business. Others said it will be a logistical nightmare. But Mayor Driscoll says there’s no lack of people in Salem during Halloween, and testing may actually be beneficial.

“People are going to feel safer going because you know going in, you’re only going to be among people who have tested negatively,” said Driscoll.

You can get a test 72 hours in advance from a healthcare professional. No self tests will be allowed. Or you can get a rapid test the day of your event.

The mandate is in place from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.

©2021 Cox Media Group

