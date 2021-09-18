Fundraiser held for Milton Academy hockey player injured on ice

WORCESTER — A fundraiser was held Friday night for a Fitchburg teen and Milton Academy student who suffered a severe spinal cord injury while playing hockey this month.

Worcester Ice Center hosted the public skate fundraiser to benefit 18-year-old Jake Thibeault, who crashed hard into the boards while on the ice during a tournament game in Hopedale.

Thibeault became paralyzed from the waist down and is currently in rehabilitation, determined to recover.

Tina Gendron, who does community service and fundraising for girls’ hockey league the Worcester White Hawks, knows the Thibeault family and decided to organize the fundraiser.

“The hockey community is like no other. It’s a true family,” said Gendron. “When something happens to someone, whether they’re big or small, you celebrate with them. You cry with them, you support them in any way you can.”

Mike Thibeault, Jake’s father, spoke to Boston 25 News by Zoom Friday, and is in awe of the outpouring of support from his hockey family.

“When we first heard details of tonight’s event, we walked into Jake’s room, and we’re like, ‘We’re blown away, Jake, by the impact you’ve had on people,’” he said.

The elder Thibeault said his son is focused on his recovery and making more progress than had been expected at this point.

“He’s going to walk again. Anybody who says otherwise – which that hasn’t happened but – he’s going to tell you that,” he said. “And I can tell you, his rehab – this is probably the best way to put it: He was on a machine, felt a little nauseous, a little ill. They were ready to take him off, call it quits. And Jake was like, ‘No, I still have an hour and a half of rehab to do. And I’m fine. I’m going to do it.’”

Gendron said she was hoping for 25 to 50 people to attend Friday’s fundraiser with requested donations of at least $10 each. But she believes the event exceeded that goal.

“I can’t say it enough. We’re incredibly blessed. We’re so thankful,” Mike Thibeault said. “Once again, the hockey community is coming around big time… I think it’s a testament to who Jake is, and he’s an amazing kid.”

Donors have also raised more than $400,000 in a GoFundMe account.

