Following up on the release of her debut single, Daisy Briggs has released the official music video for “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town.”. “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town” presents a compelling tale of summer love and loss in a tiny, oceanside town. “The song’s main themes are romance and nostalgia,” says Briggs. “The feeling of looking back and remembering a time when you could be in love just for a summer and then move on with your life. I was imagining how that brief, incredible connection—the kind of summer fling that sticks with you—might always be alive in the small town where it happened.”

NEWPORT, RI ・ 11 DAYS AGO