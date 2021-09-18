THE VELVETEERS UNVEIL NEW SINGLE + VIDEO “BRIGHTEST LIGHT”
September 16, 2021—”Brightest Light,” the new single from primal rock trio The Velveteers, is out today with an accompanying video; listen/watch HERE. The track is off the band’s debut album, Nightmare Daydream, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dan Auerbach and due October 8 via Easy Eye Sound; pre-order and stream HERE. The band is also set to tour this fall as the sole support for genre-bending rocker Des Rocs; order tickets HERE.guitargirlmag.com
