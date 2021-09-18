THE VELVETEERS UNVEIL NEW SINGLE + VIDEO “BRIGHTEST LIGHT”

Acclaimed producer & songwriter Sarah Jaffe has announced The Championship EP featuring new singles “Championship” and “Frances McDormand, Catherine O’Hara” – due out on September 30th via Kirtland Records and available for PRE-SAVE HERE. The new music lands just ahead of Jaffe’s second leg of tour dates with TORRES in October, with shows in NYC, Nashville, DC, Philadelphia and more. Originally scheduled for last year, the run is Jaffe’s first time back on the road since her March 2020 tour with Generationals.

