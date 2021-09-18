CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic bassist KIRA (formerly of Black Flag, dos, etc.) and her “potent and wiry” debut album

Cover picture for the articleSEPTEMBER 17, 2021 (Los Angeles, CA) — To many in the ‘80s and ‘90s punk scene, KIRA needs no introduction. As a member of numerous West Coast hardcore and punk bands including Black Flag and dos (with Mike Watt), she was a fixture in that anarchic world – her bass playing truly iconic in every sense of the word. Having played on four Black Flag albums, one EP and two live recordings between 1984 and 1986 (including the legendary Family Man and Slip It In) and three albums and an EP with dos, she’s held her own with ferocity and poise. On her new self-titled album Kira (release date: October 19, 2021; Kitten Robot Records), she takes full control and turns down the volume, finding balance in the expanse of dark minimalism.

