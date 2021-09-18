CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire ‘Family Guy’ Catalog to Air on FXX Starting Monday; ‘Futurama’ to Join as Well

By Jullian Montes-Pearson
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that on Monday all you will see is Family Guy. According to Deadline, FXX will air the entire catalog of the long-running Fox animated series. Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, the Disney-owned cable network, along with Freeform, will air all 19 seasons of Family Guy re-runs. Hulu will continue to be the series’ exclusive streaming hub.

