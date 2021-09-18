Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
A-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th. E_Polanco 2 (17), Dickerson (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Rooker (9), Buxton (15), Donaldson (23), Dickerson (4), Lamb (4), Gurriel Jr. (26). HR_Polanco (31), off Ryu; Donaldson (23), off Ryu; Sanó (29), off Stripling; Rooker (8), off Merryweather; Guerrero Jr. (46), off Pineda. RBIs_Rooker 2 (15), Buxton (25), Polanco 2 (90), Donaldson (63), Sanó (70), Lamb (19), Guerrero Jr. (104). CS_Polanco (6).
