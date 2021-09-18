CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 20:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions. An exceptional fire weather event is taking shape Saturday. Expect strong and potentially damaging winds. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. * Winds: Southwest to west winds gusting between 50 to 60 mph * Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent.

