More Stars are Set to Join Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Adaptation

By Cassandra Reichelt
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefinite excitement for Lady Chatterley’s Lover adaptation is brewing. Deadline has exclusively learned that Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse), and Faye Marsay (The White Queen) are the latest stars to board the romantic drama Lady Chatterley’s Lover, about a scandalous affair between star-crossed lovers for Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Netflix.

