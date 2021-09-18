More Stars are Set to Join Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Adaptation

The Teen Wolf and Chicago Med alum will lead the small-screen adaptation of Helen Wan's 2013 novel The Partner Track. Created by The Expanse writer Georgia Lee, Partner Track stars Cho as Ingrid Yun, an idealistic and whip-smart young woman who is eager to be the first Asian-American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. “As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to be true to herself,” reads the official character description. “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix. “Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO