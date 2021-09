The signs were there for Clemson Football, but the loss to NC State still seems shocking. What now for the Tigers?. It is simply stunning to see a Clemson Football team under Dabo Swinney look this inept on offense and so lifeless at times. The Tigers were mostly given a pass against Georgia, as the Bulldogs have a dominant defense, but looking so terrible offensively against Georgia Tech and NC State is something else entirely.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO