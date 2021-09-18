CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Cruising through New Prague

New Prague Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople lined up to watch the Classic Car Cruise the evening of Friday, Sept. 17. The Car Cruise started at New Prague High School and part of its route for this year went south on 10th Avenue NE (formerly Scott County Road 37). According to an early count more than 280 vintage vehicles participated in the 28th annual cruise of classic cars. The Car Cruise is part of Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. Activities continue on Saturday, Sept. 18, along Main Street with a parade at 12 p.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

newpraguetimes.com

