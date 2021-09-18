Bukowski makes Dragon debut

BRICK — Brick Township’s Brendan “The Bruiser” Bukowski scored in his inaugural appearance donning the famous green and white gridiron uniform in the Dragons’ 12-7 victory over Howell on Friday, Sept. 17.

Bukowski went the distance, dropping Howell defenders left and right as he waltzed into the end zone.

His Dragon teammates followed Bukowski to the house and commemorated the score with a knock-down celebration.

The newly appointed Brick running back also plays for the Point Pleasant Pirates Challenger Football team.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .