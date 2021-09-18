CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brick, NJ

Bukowski makes Dragon debut

By Larissa Forese
Star News Group
Star News Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mfa11_0bzvYifA00

BRICK — Brick Township’s Brendan “The Bruiser” Bukowski scored in his inaugural  appearance donning the famous green and white gridiron uniform in the Dragons’ 12-7 victory over Howell on Friday, Sept. 17.

Bukowski went the distance, dropping Howell defenders left and right as he waltzed into the end zone.

His Dragon teammates followed Bukowski to the house and commemorated the score with a knock-down celebration.

The newly appointed Brick running back also plays for the Point Pleasant Pirates Challenger Football team.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Star News Group

Wall dominates Toms River North in home opener

Wall got back to business on Friday during its home opener, totally dominating Toms River North 36-0 for the Crimson Knights first win of the season. Wall came out with a sense of purpose after losing its first two games of the season and having two weeks to prepare for the Mariners coming off a bye week.
RED BANK, NJ
Star News Group

Beach, Boro return home, Brick crosstown rivals clash

Friday, Sept. 24  Point Beach [1-2] vs Keansburg [1-2] The Garnet Gulls return home to host one of their long-time rivals, Keansburg, with a 7 p.m. kickoff time. Keansburg claimed both meetings in 2020, the first ending in a 40-21 Titans win, while Beach came closer in the second, 20-14.  The last Beach victories over Keansburg were both in 2019, the Gulls walking away with 13-0 and 17-15 wins.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Mustangs clinch first rivalry meeting in five years

BRICK — Brick Memorial girls soccer snapped a five-year losing streak to crosstown rivals Brick Township with a 4-1 home victory on Tuesday night.  Chloe Gellici gave the Mustangs momentum with 11 seconds left in the first half for the 1-0 lead at the break, the goal jump starting a three-score second half.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Manasquan cruises past Ocean Township

Manasquan scored 21 points before Ocean Township knew what hit them and the Warriors cruised to a 38-7 victory against the Spartans on Friday. The victory improves Manasquan to 2-1 on the season and is the second straight game when the Warriors scored 38 or more points. Manasquan will get a much stiffer test next Saturday against Red Bank Catholic at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.
MANASQUAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brick, NJ
Sports
Howell, NJ
Sports
City
Brick, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
Star News Group

Boro earns 3-0 start, Brick holds on against Howell

Friday, Sept. 17 Point Boro 42   Asbury Park 14 Boro football opens the season 3-0 after a 28-point victory over Asbury Park. The Panthers dropped 21 points in the first quarter and led the Bishops 35-14 at the half. Boro added two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to remain undefeated in 2021.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

PPBHS senior football players give back

POINT PLEASANT — The senior members of the Point Pleasant Borough High School football team have put a twist on a time honored tradition to show their gratitude and thanks to local business owners who have supported them throughout the years. According to a release from the Black & Gold Football Parents Club, it has been tradition that local businesses adopt an outgoing senior on the team for a $100 fee and that fee covers the cost of their Jersey that they would receive at the end of the season.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Point Boro Panthers roar their way back into the classroom

POINT PLEASANT — Footsteps echoed through the halls of Point Pleasant School District buildings once again Tuesday as students returned to the classroom to begin a new year of full-day in-person instruction. “The teachers, school counselors, support staff, and administrators of Point Pleasant Borough Schools welcomed students back to full-day in-person learning with words of encouragement, an air of excitement, and a focus on teaching and learning,” Superintendent Adam Angelozzi told The Ocean Star of the first day of the 2021-2022 academic school year Sept.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
760
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy