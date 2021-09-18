CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Rapper Gunna And CEO Jasmine Crowe Open School Convenience Store To Support Local Students And Families In Need

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hip hop star Gunna and Goodr Co. CEO Jasmine Crowe just took things to the next level when it comes to “doing the work.”

The rapper — born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — and Crowe recently celebrated the opening of “Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store,” a small market built in McNair Middle School that now provides an accessible place where students and families can get free food, school uniforms, sneakers and personal care items.

The store — which is now open to the school’s 900 students and their families — even provides groceries for those who may be vegetarian or vegan.

Gunna attended the same middle school when he was a child. According to WSB-TV 2 , the rapper said being involved in the convenience store’s development was a way of giving back.

“It just makes me feel like a better person. It just makes me feel like I’m doing what needs to be done for my community,” Gunna told the local news source.

His vision for the store was brought to life with the help of Goodr Co., a startup founded in Atlanta, Georgia, by Crowe. Its mission is to eliminate food waste and hunger by distributing surplus food from local businesses to people in need.

“Families can use our app or website to request food and students can shop for their families whenever they need,” Crowe detailed on Twitter about how Gunna’s Drip Closet will work.

“This is a dream come true,” she tweeted about the store’s opening. “I’ll never forget today and I am so excited to see the results this access will bring. I have so many people to thank and my heart is full.”

In related news, Sept. 16 is now officially recognized as “Gunna Kitchens Day” in South Fulton, Georgia.

“Just like the Phoenix, rising above the ashes of adversity, Gunna is committed to giving back to the community that raised him, buffered him, sheltered him and supported him in creating Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store,” Mayor Bill Edwards said at the ceremony, Hip Hop DX reported.

We love to see it. Read more about Goodr Co. here .

