Kelly Rowland channels Beyoncé in a stunning yellow monokini

By Jovita Trujillo
 7 days ago

Kelly Rowland is one of the many celebrities that took a trip to Italy this summer. The singer visited Capri with her husband Tim Weatherspoon where they set sail on a romantic yacht and she shared some stunning photos and videos in a yellow monokini. Rowlands body looks absolutely stunning after giving birth to her second son Noah in January. She captioned one of the three videos “I’m feeelin’ myself I’m feelin myyyyyyy” quoting the lines Beyoncé sings in Nicki Minaj’s “Feelin Myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWeWc_0bzvY5WC00 Kelly Rowland

As noted by DailyMail , the mother of 2 has spoken candidly about diastasis recti, a condition that often occurs during pregnancy in which the abdomen muscles separate. “I was wondering why my abs looked so different, and I couldn’t figure out the reason why,” Rowland told SELF in 2017. “I am slightly disappointed that no one told me about diastasis recti.”

Rowland started doing specific exercises with her trainer to help, “My trainer now helps me with my abs, and it’s such a relief because I can feel them, slowly but steadily, coming back together,” Rowland said at the time. “But it‘s still coming back together even after two years.” The condition usually comes back during a mother’s second pregnancy but 9 months later it‘s clear Rowland put in the work to get her abs tight and toned.

Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child

Kelly Rowland says she probably won’t watch Britney Spears new documentary

Fans think Destiny’s Child might be making new music due to a subtle social media hint

Rowland has been married to Weatherspoon since 2014 after dating for 3 years. She told ABC the professional boxer knew he was in love on their first date,” He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date.” “I knew the third date. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I got nervous -- to be completely honest -- because I was like, this feels like my husband,” Rowland explained. The actress said they also see each other as equals. ”Me and my husband see each other as equals. And we love each other and respect each other above anything. We‘ve made our own rules”


Rowland shared some photos of their night on the yacht as he held lovingly onto his wife. “The Very thought of you…” she caption the pic.


