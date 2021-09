CLEVELAND HEIGHTS-- The shootout between No. 21 Strongsville and No. 11 Cleveland Heights came down to the wire, with the lead changing twice in the final quarter of the game. But it was the last five seconds of the game that sent the stands into a tizzy, after Cleveland Heights QB Darreon Fair went down for a loss of yards on fourth down. Strongsville began celebrating, thinking time would run out, but the clock stopped because of the change of possession.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO