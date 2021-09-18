Special teams, interception stop comeback attempt by Berlin

WETHERSFIELD - Berlin (1-1) football was unable to make a last effort in the final minutes of its contest against Wethersfield (2-0) Friday night, falling 21-18 to the Eagles. Torrence Smith capped off the night for the Redcoats, who were driving with under two minutes to go in the contest, putting the game on ice for Wethersfield with an interception at 1:16 in the fourth quarter to lock up its second straight win.