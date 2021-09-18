CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

IC title match announced for next week's WWE SmackDown

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Intercontinental title will be on the line on next week's SmackDown. On SmackDown next Friday, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his title against former champion Apollo Crews. The episode is SmackDown's go-home show for Extreme Rules. Nakamura won the Intercontinental title by defeating Crews on the August 13...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, another Friday so here’s another episode of Smackdown. Tonight there’s some kind of homecoming celebration for former women’s champion Bianca Belair because we’re in Knoxville, Tennessee, and we all know how WWE likes to treat wrestlers in their hometown so I imagine Becky Lynch will make her presence felt. Apparently they’re advertising Sasha Banks but I’ll believe it when I see it. We’re going to get a match between Rick Boogs and Robert Roode, we might get a tag team match from last week (Toni Storm and Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella) that was supposed to air but didn’t. We’ll start in on the fallout from last weeks excellent match between Seth Rollins and Edge that saw Edge leave in an ambulance, logically we should get some kind of gimmick match between the two at Extreme Rules but if that’s the direction they have to continue it tonight. Also last week Finn Balor revealed that when he takes on Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules for the Universal title Balor will be bringing his Demon persona so we’ll probably get continued plot advancement in that respect. There’s a chance that Big E says goodbye to Smackdown tonight, as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Monday and is now on RAW as their champion. So with that in mind, let’s see what WWE has in store.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Extreme Rules go-home show

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It's the go-home show for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Last week, WWE Champion Big E confronted Reigns, which led to Balor & Big E defeating The Usos.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Carmella
Person
Liv Morgan
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
ComicBook

WWE: John Cena Wrestles Dark Match After SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was loaded with big matches and shocking returns, and that included a surprise appearance by John Cena. The thing is those who tuned into SmackDown didn't see Cena, and not because of the whole invisible thing. Cena didn't make an appearance on television, but instead came out and wrestled a dark match after the show went off the air. It was Cena's first time in the ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and he took part in a six-man tag team match (via Wrestling Observer).
WWE
f4wonline.com

Women's Tag Team titles change hands on WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. won the Women's Tag Team titles by defeating Natalya & Tamina on tonight's episode of Raw. Natalya went to put the Sharpshooter on Nikki A.S.H. during the match, but she was distracted by Ripley laying out Tamina by hitting Riptide on the outside. Nikki A.S.H. then rolled up Natalya to win the titles.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A big triple threat match headlined last night's episode of Raw. WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced off in last night's main event. It was Reigns who got the win, with him hitting a spear on Lashley after Lashley had attacked Big E with a steel chair.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Intercontinental#Combat#Smackdown#Apollo Crews#The Wells Fargo Center
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: AEW notes, Nia Jax, Dante Chen

B&V&G&C: ECW BARELY LEGAL 1997 plus Granny Wrestling Report and more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Change Made To WWE Extreme Rules Title Match

There’s always room for one more. We are less than a week away from Extreme Rules but you might not know it based on the card that has been set. Most of the matches have been announced for the show, but there has not been anything actually extreme set. None of the matches have any kind of stipulations, though at least a little something has been changed for the show.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Sets January Date for TBS Move, ‘Rampage’ to Remain on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially set the date for “Dynamite’s” move to TBS. The pro wrestling promotion’s flagship weekly series will move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Until then, new episodes will continue to air weekly on TNT Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. However, the recently launched sister show “AEW: Rampage” will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. “Rampage” debuted on TNT on Aug. 13 and airs weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. AEW has proven to be a strong ratings draw for the Turner networks, with “AEW:Dynamite” ranking as the number one...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Reaction To This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

This week WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for Friday Night SmackDown, and fans saw some big moments including Brock Lesnar’s return to the blue brand, and the return of the Demon at the end of the show. Fightful Select reports that there was major optimism following this week’s episode...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Reacts To WWE Cutting Zelina Vega’s Match From SmackDown

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to give his reaction to the news that Zelina Vega’s match was cut from Friday Night SmackDown this week. It was reported that Vega was in gear and ready to wrestle a tag team bout, but cut for time. She was trending on social media since she is the daughter of a 9/11 victim.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Segment Reportedly Cut From WWE SmackDown This Week

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired live from Madison Square Garden, and it featured some big moments including a face off between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and an Edge vs. Seth Rollins rematch. Fightful Select reports that originally Kevin Owens was set to appear in a segment...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Smackdown Attendance, Madison Square Garden Return Set

WWE had a sold out crowd for tonight’s Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, and the next WWE show for the venue is official. Friday night’s show saw Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance. In addition PWInsider reports that the company announced that they would be...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Women’s Match Cut From WWE SmackDown, Tweets From Carmella & Liv Morgan

– As previously reported, a women’s match was planned for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden that would’ve featured Carmella teaming up with Zelina Vega against Liv Morgan and an unknown opponent. However, the match was cut from the show due to time constraints. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock later reported that the fourth participant in the match was scheduled to be Toni Storm (See Below).
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy