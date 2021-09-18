Syracuse goalie Lucas Daunhauer struggles in 5-4 double overtime loss to Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In the 18th minute of the opening half, midfielder Amferny Sinclair tried to pass out of Syracuse’s side of the field. But he couldn’t get the ball outside of Louisville’s Macoumba Ba, who stood waiting to intercept the service pass at the top of the box. As he broke for the box, two Orange defenders collided with Ba, who fell and appeared to injure his right leg.