Liv Morgan vs. Carmella announced for WWE Extreme Rules
A match between Liv Morgan and Carmella has been made for Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, Morgan teamed with Toni Storm to take on Carmella and Zelina Vega. The match lasted under two minutes before Carmella went face first into the turnbuckle, complained that her nose was broken, and walked away for the count out loss. Morgan told Carmella that she was tired of her running away and wanted a match at Extreme Rules. Later, after it was shown that her face was fine, Carmella accepted the match.www.f4wonline.com
