Escondido, CA

Authorities: Man suspected in North County shooting dies after being shot by police officer

By Dillon Davis
fox5sandiego.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCONDIDO, Calif. – A suspect in a North County shooting died Friday night after being shot by an Escondido police officer following a brief chase, authorities said. The initial shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the rear of a Walmart store at 1330 E. Grand Ave. in Escondido, a watch commander told FOX 5. According to police, the suspect is believed to have shot into a vehicle that was occupied by a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old man.

