Rain Chance and Fall-Like Temps this Weekend

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast as we head into the weekend. This will let a fall-like weather system slide in from the Pacific Northwest, beneficial rains all the way into Northern California. Temperatures will begin to warm locally as the system approaches. The cold front will begin to wash out by the time it reaches the Bay Area, further dwindling as it arrives around the Monterey Bay early Sunday. With that said, some light rainfall will be possible, but mainly in the north and toward the coast. Behind the front, flow turns offshore. This will likely lead to warmer, sunnier, and dry conditions for the early portion of next week. Depending on the strength of the offshore winds—they’re not expected to be strong locally at this time—we could see some elevation of fire danger. Stay tuned to the forecast.